A COMEDY festival - headlined by Jason Manford - is returning to Newport this summer.
Comedian, actor, and Masked Singer finalist Jason Manford will headline the Festival of Comedy at Tredegar Park, in Newport, on Sunday, July 17.
The beloved comedian is full of likeable charm and teasingly intelligent wit. He's well known on television - hosting ITV shows and performing stand up sets on shows including BBC's Live at the Apollo and Michael McIntyre's Big Show, ITV's The Royal Variety Performance, and more.
Manford has previously hosted a reality comedy competition Show Me The Funny, along with his own comedy variety show, Comedy Rocks.
Other comedians on the bill, which will for the Festival of Comedy are:
- Hal Cruttenden who is one of the top touring stand up comedians working in the UK today, along with being a writer, presenter, and actor.
- Daliso Chaponda who shot to fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2017 and has amassed more than 300 million views of his stand up online.
- Sally Ann Hayward who is an award-winning comedian and co-hosts a podcast called Spit or Swallow.
- Jarred Christmas who is returning as MC.
- A special guest to be announced.
The festival will also have a live house band, street food, a funfair, with more to be announced ahead of the big day.
Festival of Comedy Director, Mark Hopkins, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Newport for another edition of The Festival of Comedy.
"Last year’s acts set a high benchmark with thunderous roars throughout the evening, so we’re delighted to have Jason Manford headline this year’s hilarious line-up.
"We’re looking forward to delivering another excellent experience."
This event is organised by The Giggling Goat and comedy club, Just the Tonic, which has branches in England and also takes acts to Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
The gates to the Festival of Comedy, at Tredegar Park in Newport, will open at 5pm on Sunday July 17 with the fun until 10pm.
Tickets are available online at thegigglinggoat.co.uk
