Energy firm E.ON has appeared to blame money saving expert Martin Lewis for its website crashing today, due to the unprecedented volume of people trying to submit their meter readings.

E.ON was one of a number of energy supplier to have its website crash due to this, as people tried to get their readings in before the energy price cap rise which will come into effect tomorrow (Friday, April 1).

Mr Lewis had given this advice to people to make a meter reading to help save money, as the energy used before April can be charged under the cheaper rate.

When replying to one customer the E.ON Next account posted: “Unfortunately the website and phone lines of every supplier are being hammered today.

The E.ON tweet about Martin Lewis

“Martin has once again created unprecedented demand bringing down Britain. If you respond to our private message providing the details requested then we can assist you.”

This tweet was later deleted.

Mr Lewis has since shared a Twitter user’s reaction to the E.ON message, which said: ‘The cheek of them blaming it on you!’

This reaction was not received well, with Sam McFaul tweeting: "Pretty outrageous to see @eon_next casually blaming @MartinSLewis for 'bringing down Britain' when his tip to read your meter today (which has been picked up everywhere) is actually for the benefit of Britain's consumers (tweet has since been deleted ofc)."

E.ON did reply to Mr McFaul's tweet, saying: "hi Sam, looks like our sense of humour missed the mark", but that was then deleted later as well.

McFaul responded to that development, tweeting: "and of course Eon's response to me blaming a sense of humour failure has been deleted too. Rising energy costs that will impoverish many more already struggling households are not something to joke about. It's a serious issue that needs urgent fixing."