A WOMAN died in Risca on Wednesday after an air ambulance helicopter was called to a medical emergency.
Gwent Police said the 66-year-old woman's death was not being treated as suspicious.
The Wales Air Ambulance was spotted landing near Risca Leisure Centre shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday.
Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service were already at the scene, having been called out at 12.32pm.
They sent an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle to the incident, which happened in Manor Way.
Gwent Police confirmed its officers were also called to the scene later that afternoon.
In a statement, the force said: "We were called to Manor Way, Risca, at around 2.20pm on Wednesday, March 30 to a report of a medical emergency.
"Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, who confirmed that a 66-year-old woman had died. Her next of kin have been informed.
"The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death."
The air ambulance left the scene at 3.30pm and returned to its Cardiff base.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.