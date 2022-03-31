THERE are no signs that a potential shortage of sunflower oil is imminent in Newport.
There have been reports that the ongoing war in Ukraine will have an adverse effect on products such as sunflower oil.
The majority of the UK’s sunflower oil comes from Ukraine and food businesses here are reporting that supplies are likely to run out in a few weeks, with some businesses already experiencing severe difficulties.
Russia and Ukraine combine for nearly a third of the world’s wheat and barley exports. Ukraine is also a major supplier of corn and the global leader in sunflower oil, used in food processing.
However, looking around supermarkets in Newport this morning, it appeared that any such worry had not yet manifested.
Stocks were at seemingly usual levels across the board.
The Food Standards Agency have also issued advice that food products labelled as containing sunflower oil may instead have been produced using refined rapeseed oil.
Consumers, they said, should look out for additional information being provided by retailers and manufacturers to stay informed.
