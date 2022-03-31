A DANGEROUS driver who reached speeds of 100mph during a dramatic police chase on the M4 has been jailed.

Leighton Simm, 29, put the safety of the public at risk after he sped through Newport in a BMW, the city’s crown court heard.

The defendant was also carrying with him an extendable baton in his car during the pursuit last summer.

Officers on patrol in a marked police car on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 spotted Simm on the A48 Southern Distributor Road.

As they approached him, he sped away from them and took them on a chase that led on to the M4 where he reached speeds of 100mph before the pursuit ended on Corporation Road.

After he was jailed for 12 months, PC Neil Barker, the officer in the case, said: “Simm drove in a dangerous manner with no regard for other road users.

“He put members of public who were going about their daily business at risk in Newport and chose not to stop for police when told to do so.

“His dangerous manner of driving brought him to the attention of roads policing officers and entered into a pursuit while lasted several minutes.

“Once he was stopped by officers, Simm was also found to have baton in his possession as well as driving while disqualified and without insurance.

“It is completely unacceptable to not only drive dangerously but to carry offensive weapons of this type; we will not tolerate this type of behaviour.”

Simm, now of Cardff, formerly of Dents Hill, Newport, admitted dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis.

He will be disqualified from driving for three years and three months.

Simm must also take an extended driving test when reapplying for his driving licence.