GWENT Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of a man from Birmingham who has connections to Newport.
Officers want to speak with Ali Hussain, 19, in connection with drug offence enquiries.
Police believe that Mr Hussain will be able to assist with these enquiries and urge members of the public to contact them if they know of his location.
Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police by calling 101 or by sending a direct message to Gwent Police social media accounts.
Any communications regarding this subject should quote 2100439754.
Alternatively, anyone who wants to get in touch anonymously should call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
READ MORE:
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.