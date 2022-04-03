HOUSE prices in Gwent have rose between December 2021 to January 2022 - apart from in Newport.
In Gwent, the average house price in January was £205,511 - up 1.14 per cent from December, when it was £203,185.
Broken down by local authority, Newport actually saw a decrease of 0.8 per cent in the same time period, decreasing from £223,725 to £222,019.
Despite Newport having a decrease in house prices, buying a property in the area would still be more expensive than the average for Wales, but lower than the average for all of the UK.
The average price for Wales has risen by 13.9 per cent since January 2021 and is now £206,251.
READ MORE:
- Woman dies in Risca after air ambulance called out
- Gwent Police arrest man after fire at Newport mosque
- Ebbw Vale factory worker cleared of causing Caerphilly dad’s death by dangerous driving
Across the whole of the UK, the average house price in January was £273,762, a rise of 9.6 per cent since January 2021.
The average rise across Wales for the month was 1.3 per cent - for more than the average for the whole of the UK, which was 0.4 per cent.
The only other place in Gwent where house prices were higher than the Welsh average is Monmouthshire.
Houses in Monmouthshire are worth £328,106 on average.
However, Gwent also contains the cheapest area in Wales to buy a house - with average prices in Blaenau Gwent at £120,907.
Despite the low price, this has risen 4.6 per cent since December from £115,561.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.