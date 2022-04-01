A WOMAN in Newport has been ordered to pay more than £1,000 for illegally dumping rubbish on the estate she lives on.
Carlie Hasite-Davies, 37, of Broadmead Park, was fined £400 for dumping three bags of rubbish around a tree on September 23, 2021.
Newport City Council workers identified the rubbish as hers through correspondence found in the bags.
Hastie-Davies had been warned for doing the same thing six months previously.
She pleaded guilty and Newport Magistrates' Court took that into consideration when sentencing her.
As well as being fined £400, Hastie-Davies was ordered to pay costs of £606.28 and a surcharge to fund victim's services of £40.
