A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

BENJAMIN GERARD FURLONG, 31, of Sannan Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he admitted drink driving with 79 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Station Road, Ystrad Mynach, on March 6.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ASHLEY DEACON, 24, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £199 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to threatening to cause criminal damage to a Gwent Police vehicle on February 20.

THOMAS ROBERT WILSON, 29, of Wentwood View, Caldicot, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted failing to provide a specimen on February 19.

He was ordered to pay £719 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS

GARETH IAN VINCENT, 46, of Laburnam Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a seat belt at the Castle Dell car park on September 10, 2021.

DEAN MICHAEL TALBOT, 32, of Hillside Avenue, Blaenavon, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PHILLIP KEANE, 37, of Oakfield Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for eight months after he pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified on Pontygwindy Road on November 24, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

JONATHAN HAYMAN, 46, of Pleasant View, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DARREN JOHN MARSH, 35, of Oaks End Close, Gelligaer, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CATHERINE MASTERSON, 58, of Ty Mynydd, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LISA PRICE, 50, of Llanover Road, Llanover, Abergavenny, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

MICHAEL REEVES, 40, of Malcolm Sargent Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lighthouse Road on September 9, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.