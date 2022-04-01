A MAN has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman.
Scott Waters, 38, is accused of having tried to kill Ann Voss in Newbridge on March 2.
The defendant appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court.
Waters, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody.
