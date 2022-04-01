Fancy a new Nintendo Switch game but don't want to splash the cash on a brand new release?

Game is here to help with its offer on selected Nintendo Switch games this month.

You can get two Nintendo Switch games for just £20 at Game.

That includes Mario games, some LEGO games, including The Incredibles, and even Assassins Creed.

Selected code-in-box games are available for £20 at Game online.

The offer runs until April 27 and allows two games to be purchased for £20.

Nintendo Switch games - get 2 for £20 offer

These are the games included in the offer that were still in stock at the time of writing:

  • Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  • LEGO DC Super Villains
  • LEGO The Incredibles
  • Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
  • Just Dance 2019
  • Assassins Creed 3 + Liberation Remaster
  • Sports Party
  • CARS 3
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Monopoly
  • Overcooked! Special Edition
  • Animal Kart Racer
  • Speed 3: Grand Prix
  • The Escapists 2
  • Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
  • Trivial Pursuit Live
  • Goosebumps
  • Child of Light
  • Trials Rising
  • Wheel of Fortune
  • Golf with your Friends
  • Risk the game of Global Domination
  • Match 3 Adventure Collection

The discount will be applied at checkout when you add two of the qualifying games to your basket.

Visit Game to take advantage of the offer.