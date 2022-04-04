A LIBRARY of Things has opened in Monmouthshire today in a first for the region.
The Monmouth facility allows people to borrow things that they need but don't own, saving money and space in their homes.
This includes equipment for entertainment, household items or garden tools.
It also allows residents to donate things they no longer need, helping to reduce waste while meeting and sharing knowledge and skills with others.
Monmouth’s Library of Things is named Benthyg Monmouth - benthyg is the Welsh word meaning to borrow or lend.
Benthyg Cymru and local community groups have trained up a team of local volunteers who will be running the project, based at Monmouth’s Bridges Centre.
Monmouthshire County Council said: “The Library of Things give people an easy way to borrow items like gardening tools, household items, equipment for parties or entertaining and so on for very little cost.
"We hope that the Benthygs will help people to save money by not having to buy items they need, whilst also reducing waste, by putting unused or unwanted items lurking in people’s attics or sheds to good use.”
Three other similar facilities will also be launching this spring, in Abergavenny, Caldicot and Chepstow.
For more information on how to borrow, browse and donate items, visit: monmouthshire.benthyg.cymru
