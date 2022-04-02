A SHORTER summer holiday break for schoolchildren in Wales could provide a boost to campsites and caravan sites.

Reducing the summer holidays from six to three weeks is one of the options being considered by the Welsh government to reshape the school year.

With that in mind, we've put together a list of some of the varied campsites on offer in Gwent and beyond.

Penhein Glamping – near Wentwood

How about spending the night under the stars in the largest area of ancient woodland in Wales?

You'll be able to stay in your very own alachigh (“alla-cheeg”) tent.

This is similar to a yurt and originates from Iran, where it is still used by the nomadic Shahsavan tribe.

Hillend and Three Cliffs in the Gower

Hillend campsite near Llangenneth beach in the Gower AONB is a popular spot for surfers and families alike.

Tents, motorhomes and caravans can all pitch up - within a stone's throw from one of the best beaches in the country.

Three Cliffs is similarly close to the beach and also offers glamping in yurts and bell tents.

Whitemead in the Forest of Dean

Just over the border is the Forest of Dean, popular with walkers, mountain bikers and wildlife lovers.

Nestled in the heart of the forest is Whitemead, which has been popular with familes for years.

Camping, caravanning and static accomadation are all available.

Walks, bike trails and more are all close by.

Cwmcarn Forest

The newly refurbished Forest Drive is an obvious draw for families.

Now you can also stay at the site in one of the glamping pods.

Sure to be a hit with families and users of the nearby mountain bike trails alike, these pods are large enough for two adults and two children.

Unfurnished pods for campers are also available.