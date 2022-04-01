A BUSY Post Office at the heart of a Newport community has been put up for sale.

The Post Office on Caerphilly Road in the Bassaleg area of the city is on the market for £500,000 after it current owners decided to sell up.

In February, it was revealed that thieves broke into the Post Office and stole around £500.

What’s more, there’s also a four-bedroom property and a sizable garden attached to the business.

The Post Office and shop is popular in Bassaleg. (Picture: Yopa)

A well-used amenity in Bassaleg, some residents took to social media to express their hope that the building remains a post office.

Should any potential new owners decide to convert the Post Office into another facility – residents would have to travel to either Rogerstone or Gaer post offices.

There have been numerous warnings about post office closures across the UK for some time. Earlier this year Citizens Advice revealed that more than 200 post offices had closed in the last two years – which is the equivalent of two a week.

The shop is busy with Bassaleg schoolchildren. (Picture: Yopa)

What’s up for grabs?

The listing describes the Post Office as a “profitable business with a substantial shop that is at the heart of the Bassaleg community.”

“It helps local residents with all of their postage requirements as well as services the many school pupils that visit every day for confectionary, drinks, and snacks.”

A four bed property also comes as part of the deal. (Picture: Yopa)

Adding to that, the property also contains a “substantial basement which consists of multiple rooms used for storage.”

As well as the four bedrooms, there’s also a “huge, enclosed garden with side access and two large patio areas to the side and the rear,” the listing reads.

“There’s a laid to lawn with mature shrubs and trees along the borders and the garden wides to the rear giving access to the detached double garage and large drive space accessed via the rear lane – with parking for many cars.”

The listing can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/3qTDhcf