POLICE have arrested a Birmingham man after making a public appeal to track him down.
The said Hussain Ali, who has links to Newport, was wanted in connection with alleged drug offences.
Gwent Police issued an appeal on Thursday to locate 19-year-old Ali.
The force confirmed on Friday he had been found and arrested.
Gwent Police thanked members of the public for sharing their appeal.
