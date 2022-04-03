NEWPORT-BASED Convey Law has donated 12 much-needed laptops to a Monmouthshire youth centre to help young people who do not have access to a computer at home.
Many of the young people who use The Zone in Caldicot have to rely on local youth services when they need computer access for homework or searching for work. The centre provides valuable support and opportunities to young people in the area aged 11 to 25 and is open six days a week.
MonLife youth and community officer Darryl White said: “The Zone reaches many young people, particularly those who are vulnerable and living in a socially deprived communities, where access to the internet and digital devices are limited.
“This donation will mean that young people who don’t have access will now be able to complete their homework/projects and digital engagement opportunities based at the Zone.”
Convey Law conveyancer Alex Harris, who runs a youth centre part-time in Caerwent, presented the laptops on behalf of Convey Law.
Zone youth worker Katie Jones said: “Thank you so much Alex and Convey Law! The young people will benefit from these by being able to apply for jobs CV writing and so much more.”
Convey Law managing director Lloyd Davies said: “We are a longtime supporter of our local communities and services and we are extremely happy to be helping to make some difference to the lives of these young people.
“We all know that youth services have been badly hit and often need to rely on charitable and corporate giving to survive. We will continue to help support them and others in need where we can.”
