A NEW cafe called The Hub attached to Aspris College South Wales in Cwmbran has opened for business.
The cafe is a not-for-profit enterprise and any profits made will go to various charities chosen by the college's students.
The cafe will provide students with real life experience to use in future employment, including students who attend Access to Further Education and Employability classes.
At present customers can buy a hot drink with a cake but there are plans for the cafe to serve sandwiches, filled rolls and paninis in the near future.
The Hub is currently open Monday to Thursday at 10am to noon and is operating on a cash only basis.
