THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.

Today we meet Victoria Smith, of Newport, a theatre assistant at St Joseph's Hospital.

She said: "Photography is my escape and quiet time."

South Wales Argus: This picture makes me happy: Mother and lambs

This picture makes me happy: Mother and lambs.

South Wales Argus: This picture makes me sad: This picture reminds me that we are only a couple of generations left before we are forgotten

This picture makes me sad: This picture reminds me that we are only a couple of generations left before we are forgotten.

South Wales Argus: This picture makes me laugh: This is my cat Steven. I have no idea what he had been up to

This picture makes me laugh: This is my cat Steven. I have no idea what he had been up to.

South Wales Argus: This picture is very special to me: My children playing at the park without a care in the world

This picture is very special to me: My children playing at the park without a care in the world.

South Wales Argus: This picture makes me dream of something: This picture makes me dream of better times. There is a lot of beauty in the world

This picture makes me dream of something: This picture makes me dream of better times. There is a lot of beauty in the world.