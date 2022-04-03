THE South Wales Argus Camera Club has 4,600-plus members and we’ve been asking them to pick five photographs which tell a story for them.
Today we meet Victoria Smith, of Newport, a theatre assistant at St Joseph's Hospital.
She said: "Photography is my escape and quiet time."
This picture makes me happy: Mother and lambs.
This picture makes me sad: This picture reminds me that we are only a couple of generations left before we are forgotten.
This picture makes me laugh: This is my cat Steven. I have no idea what he had been up to.
This picture is very special to me: My children playing at the park without a care in the world.
This picture makes me dream of something: This picture makes me dream of better times. There is a lot of beauty in the world.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.