PLANS to build four new homes on land behind two properties in Usk have been lodged with Monmouthshire council.
The proposed development is planned on a 0.18-hectare site, mainly comprising of a garden plot at the back of a house and neighbouring property in Castle Street.
Under the plans, the homes will share the same infrastructure as three other houses at the back of Four Ash Street which have already been granted planning permission by Monmouthshire council.
The proposed works include clearance of the site to allow for the housing development to go ahead.
An ecology report says several trees have recently been cleared from the site, following an instruction from the council to remove them following complaints from residents about loss of light.
A garage will also be knocked down to make way for the development, according to a planning application.
The plans will be assessed by Monmouthshire council in the coming months.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.