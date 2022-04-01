A FORMER recycling centre in Usk which was controversially closed could be permanently used as a space for outdoor markets under plans lodged with the county council.

The Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Maryport Street North Car Park was closed to cut costs and improve recycling rates by Monmouthshire council, despite opposition from residents.

After being advertised for sale, Usk Town Council put forward a non-monetary bid to use the site as a community facility.

Funding for the project has now been awarded from Monmouthshire council and the Welsh Government with a Transforming Towns Placemaking Grant.

The markets are initially running for a trial period of three months, with the first events having been held earlier in March.

And now a planning application has been lodged with the county council to use the site for markets three times per month and for occasional community events on a permanent basis.

Meirion Howells said the first market events were well attended by residents.

“We’ve spoken to a few traders and they seem to think it’s a benefit to the town,” he said.

“Since losing the banks, people in the surrounding villages tend to go to larger towns like Cwmbran and Abergavenny.

“It’s something that will bring people into the town from the surrounding villages, making it more appealing and hopefully helping local shopkeepers.”

The trial events, run by Green Top Events Ltd, have been held on the site of the former recycling centre, but it is hoped that extra parking spaces can also be used to increase the number of stalls.

The markets are initially being held on three different days, every first Wednesday, second Sunday and last Saturday of each month from 11am to 3pm.

Monmouthshire County Council will assess the plans in the coming months.