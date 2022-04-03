AN IMPRESSIVE impressive Victorian era villa described as “one of the most iconic houses” in its village is up for sale.

Located in the village of St Arvans near Chepstow, Parkfield House is a sizeable family home, and, having been brought to market on Thursday, March 31, it could be yours.

The property, which boasts years' worth of history, consists of seven bedrooms, and six bathrooms, along with a whole host of appealing features inside and out.

While it will likely take someone with deep pockets to make this one their own – it is listed with a guide price of £800,000 after all, there is plenty here worth taking a look at.

Brought to market by Archer & Co in Chepstow, you can find out just what makes this one so great below.

What’s so good about this one?





Described by the selling agent as a “substantial Victorian villa”, Parkfield House dates back as far as the mid-1800s.

And, as with any 19th century home worth its salt, it retains plenty of original features, such as the dressed stone double bay frontage, high ceilings, and ornate mouldings.

That isn’t to say that this home has been frozen in time though.

There is a mix of old and new inside this one (Credit: Archer & Co)

Over the years, it has been subject to a modern extension to the side and rear of the house – which have retained the charm of the main body of the house.

These extensions have allowed for the creation of an impressive open plan kitchen/dining/living space, along with creating an additional bedroom, bringing the total to seven.

Throughout the house, there are modern features too, including double glazing, heating, and a refurbished roof.

Inside the property (Credit: Archer & Co)

Set out over three floors, there are four en-suite bedrooms, three further bedrooms, two family bathrooms, and plenty of living space.

All in all, it is a house with bags of potential.

The modern kitchen/dining space (Credit: Archer & Co)

Outside, there is a tarmac driveway offering parking for a fair few vehicles.

To the rear, there is a garden which is described as being “low maintenance”, enclosed by walled borders, flower beds, and shrubs.

Garden space to the rear (Credit: Archer & Co)

There is also a paved patio area which is easily accessed from the house, and a second, more private patio area leading off the ground floor bedroom.

Parkfield House is on the market courtesy of Archer & Co, and can be viewed on Rightmove here.

Alternatively, they can be contacted on 01291 626262.