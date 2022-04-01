TWO more people have died with coronavirus in Gwent, among 10 across Wales.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales also reveal another 1,438 people have caught Covid.
Those figures cover a 24-hour period up to 9am on Thursday.
Infection rates in Blaenau Gwent remain the highest of any council area in Wales.
There are currently 701 cases per 100,000 people in Blaenau Gwent, compared with the Wales average of 443.
Other parts of Gwent are more in line with the national rate - Torfaen has 503 cases per 100,000 population, followed by Newport (465), Monmouthshire (458) and Caerphilly county borough (429).
Here are where the latest cases have been reported:
- Blaenau Gwent: 56
- Caerphilly: 110
- Monmouthshire: 42
- Newport: 77
- Torfaen: 51
- Anglesey: 29
- Conwy: 60
- Denbighshire: 48
- Flintshire: 86
- Gwynedd: 58
- Wrexham: 55
- Cardiff: 118
- Vale of Glamorgan: 57
- Bridgend: 61
- Merthyr Tydfil: 28
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 120
- Carmarthenshire: 67
- Ceredigion: 35
- Pembrokeshire: 59
- Powys: 36
- Neath Port Talbot: 44
- Swansea: 74
- Unknown location: 17
- Resident Outside Wales: 50
