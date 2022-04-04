Here are more babies recently born in Gwent.
Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.
If you’ve recently had a baby and would like to share your news with us go to www.southwalesargus.co.uk/new-baby/ and fill in our easy-to-use Q&A.
Ariella Mercer was born on February 12, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lb 10oz. She is the first child of Lauren Witheridge and Kristian Mercer, of Newport.
Ella Juliet Olliver arrived on March 14, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 11oz. Her parents are Tia Louise Williams and Curtis Olliver, of Newport, and her big brother is Archie Olliver, two.
Nico-jay Aaron Bingham was born 10 days late on March 13, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 12oz. He is the first child of Mia Harry and Aaron Bingham, of Newport.
Rico Christopher Maxamed was born on March 3, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6oz 4lbs. His parents are Kayleigh and Max and his big sister is Esmé-Marie, seven.
Tedi Lillie was born on March 11, 2022, at the Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 6lbs 15oz. Mum and dad are Robyn Jenkins, Aaron Lillie, of Newport, and siblings are Brooke, 13, and Tyla, 17.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.