FIREFIGHTERS were attacked by stone-throwing youths as they returned from an emergency this week.

The crew from Aberbargoed had been responding to reports of a grass fire - one of many such incidents in a busy fortnight for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

But while they were able to get that blaze under control, that was far from the end of the drama for the team.

As they made their way back to the station, the crew's fire engine was "attacked by a group of individuals throwing stones", the fire service told the Argus.

Earlier, the fire service had reported the incident involved "a group of youths".

No injuries were reported, but South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has branded the culprits' behaviour "completely unacceptable".

The incident happened on Tuesday evening - firefighters had been tackling a grass fire in Brithdir and were returning home shortly after 9.05pm.

Gwent Police said the attack took place in the Bargoed area at around 9.20pm and involved "around 10 individuals" near the town's railway station car park.

"While returning from the incident, crews were attacked by a group of individuals throwing stones at the appliance," a spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

"Fortunately, our crews were unharmed and there was no damage to the vehicle.

"Attacks on our crews and emergency service colleagues while they’re protecting our communities and keeping people safe is completely unacceptable."

Anyone with information, including CCTV or dashcam footage, is asked to call 101 or send Gwent Police a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2200103952.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with details.