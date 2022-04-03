A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

CONNOR SAINSBURY, 20, of Brynhyfryd, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he was found guilty following a trial of handling stolen goods – two chainsaws, a strimmer, a leaf blower and hedge trimmer worth £1,020 – on January 18 in Rhymney.

He must carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and pay £715 in costs and a surcharge.

CONNOR HUGHES, 19, of Hanbury Close, Northville, Cwmbran, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted possession of cannabis on August 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

DENNIS BROOME, 79, of Lasgarn View, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JULIE BROWN, 45, of Park View, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A467 in Aberbeeg on September 10, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with seven points.

SOPHIE NOTT, 28, of Chester Close, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £238 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Lighthouse Road, Newport, on September 13, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GERWYN CLIFFORD JENKINS, 24, of Cefn Road, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Victoria Road, Fleur-de-Lys, on September 12, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RYAN JONES, 33, of Pisgah Road, Talywain, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AMY ELIZABETH TAYLOR, 37, of Turnpike Close, New Inn, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SCOTT WILLIAMS, 36, of Hawksworth Grove, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ANDREW DAVIES, 42, of Honeyfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ALINA LACATUS, 36, of Somerton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Mulcaster Avenue on September 11, 2021.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

FLORIN STAN, 36, of Bailey Street, Brynmawr, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A465 in Caerphilly on September 10, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.