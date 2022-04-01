DAVID and Victoria Beckham’s West London home has reportedly been broken into with “thousands of pounds” worth of items stolen.

The burglary of the Kensington home is believed to have happened late in the evening on Monday, February 28. The couple at the time were at home with their 10 year old daughter.

According to the Sun newspaper, the break-in was not discovered until their son, Cruz Beckham, 17, returned home from a night out and found a broken window and a spare bedroom that had been “ransacked”.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson confirmed to PA News agency that officers had responded to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington shortly around midnight on March 1.

They added that a number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have yet been made and enquiries are continuing.

According to the Sun, the missing items included “thousands of pounds of designer and electric goods”.