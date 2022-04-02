A NEWPORT co-working space could be set for a new lease of life, with plans put forward to convert it into 13 flats.

Earlier this week, a public notice was submitted indicating that Meanwhile Creative is set to submit a planning application to Newport City Council.

Subject to approval, it would see business space in 137-140 Commercial Street turned into 13 flats.

This would comprise three two-bedroom properties, and 10 single-bedroom flats.

A three-storey building in Newport city centre, much of the premises is understood to be empty at this time – with one notable exception.

The ground floor of 137 Commercial Street is home to popular dessert parlour Kaspa’s.

Fortunately for fans of ice cream and milkshakes, planning documents indicate that there is no change proposed to the eaterie, with the plans focused on neighbouring properties and the empty space up above Kaspa’s.

According to a draft planning application put together by project agents Franks and Toms Architects, much of this space has been vacant “for many years”.

Along with the flats themselves, the application also includes bin storage, recycling facilities, and cycle storage.

If approved, these would be located on Hill Street, to the rear of the building.

One factor which could prove to be a complication is the issue relating to parking – or lack thereof.

The draft documents state that: “The site currently contains no off-street parking, nor is there the ability to provide any.”

However, it will be hoped that given its city centre location and access to nearby public transport, that this will not prove to be a stumbling block.

What about the “creative hub”?





Last year, Meanwhile Creative announced plans to launch Hill Street Studios at 137-140 Commercial Street – the exact same site, with a launch date of autumn 2021.

According to their plans, it was “set to become Newport’s newest creative hub, offering over 5,000 sq ft of much needed affordable workspace for freelancers, small businesses and creatives.”

There was initially set to be 30 offices and studios available for rent here.

But, while these were listed as being available from October, it is unclear if any tenants moved in.

Meanwhile, two other businesses have set up shop in Newport also offering co-working and flexible working space – Q Newport, and Newport Market.

It is not known if these projects led to a change in direction for the Hill Street Studios scheme.

Details of the flats plan can be found online here.

Anyone wishing to make a comment at this time can contact Andrew Bates at Franks and Toms Architects Office 8, St Andrews Crescent, Cardiff CF10 3DD.

Alternatively, he can be emailed at Andrew@franksandtoms.com.