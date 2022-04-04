A NEWPORT chef who started her own business amid the Covid pandemic has been voted the best caterer in Wales.

Vivienne Read was named 'best caterer' at the Best of Welsh Business Awards 2022.

Following a public vote via social media the 28-year-old businesswoman came out on top, despite being pitched against some more long-standing Welsh businesses.

The former St Joseph’s RC High School pupil launched Chef Read in September 2020, with a catering van based at the Market Site on Usk Way as her first venture. Since then the bright pink van has become hugely popular.

Chef Read launched her catering van in September 2020

A former chef at the Celtic Manor Resort and the Golden Lion in Magor, mum-of-one Ms Read has since branched out into events catering.

“The awards are voted on by the general public – no one related to me is allowed to vote – so I know it’s my customers who have backed me for this award and I’m so grateful to them,” she said.

“We were up against seven other businesses in this category and some of them have been around for years, so to win as a new business is a huge achievement.”

Ms Read picked up the award at a glitzy ceremony held at The Coal Exchange in Cardiff.

Vivienne Read with her award

“I was so nervous about the whole thing that I nearly didn’t go to the ceremony – my mum had to persuade me!” confessed Ms Read.

“I was pleased just to be nominated, so to win was mind-blowing. I have to say a huge thank you to everyone who voted for me.

“I see this as a big stepping stone for the business.

"The catering van is my livelihood, but we are also expanding into other areas like catering for events, and it’s so nice to be rewarded like this after working so hard over the last couple of years.”

The latest award is not the first for Ms Read – she made a name for herself in 2015 when she reached the final of Junior Chef of Wales, representing South Wales and winning the silver medal.

Chef Read is open 8.30am-2pm Monday to Friday, and 8.30am-1pm on Saturdays.

