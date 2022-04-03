HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Earl - 11 weeks old, Male, Maltese cross Shih Tzu. Earl is a happy and playful little puppy who very sadly has come to us as he is blind. This doesn't slow him down and he doesn't realise that he's different from any other puppy. He loves to cuddle and has the waggiest little tail! Earl would benefit from having another dog in his new home to be his guide, but we would consider homing him as an only dog in the right circumstances.

Eggbert - three months old, Male, Maltese cross Yorkshire Terrier. Eggbert has come to us as an unsold puppy. He is quite overwhelmed to find himself at the rescue and is a nervous little boy. He would like to have another kind dog in his new home to be his friend and help him settle in, but we don't think it will take him too long to start to come out of his shell.

Hesta - five months old, Female, Newfoundland Cross. Hesta has come to us as an unsold puppy. She is a stunning girl who is going to grow into a very large dog. She is a little scared and overwhelmed at the moment and so will need another kind dog in her new home to help her settle in. Due to her size we would like her to be homed with a dog of a similarly large breed. She will need an active home with someone who has lots of time to dedicate to her training.

Dublin and Dixyland - both two years old, Female, Jack Russell Terrier Cross. Dublin and Dixyland have come to us from a breeder. They love each other so much and so we are looking to find them a home together. They are always by each others sides and follow each other everywhere. They are quiet little dogs who like to spend the day snoozing away in their bed, but once they see you they are excited to come and say hello! They have the waggiest tails and just love to have belly rubs.