A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates' Court.

CHLOE COOK, 21, of George Street, Pontypool, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, after she pleaded guilty to having a knife in public on George Street and assaulting a police officer in Newport on September 25, 2020.

She was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay £263 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

CASSIE EVANS, 27, of Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was jailed for six months, suspended for 12 months, after she admitted having a knife in public on George Street on September 25, 2020.

She must complete a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

JACK HOLLAND, 21, of Rother Avenue, Abergavenny, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with ketamine and a cocaine derivative in his blood on St Andrews Crescent, on October 13, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £545 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL GLYN COUSINS, 49, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was banned from driving for three years after he admitted drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on Lyndhurst Avenue on September 8, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £419 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

YARRAN NEIL WATKINS, 28, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was jailed for 46 weeks after he pleaded guilty to having a knife in public on Apollo Way, Blackwood, stealing meat and coffee from Tesco Express, steak from Blackwood Service Station, washing products from Poundland and honey from B&M.

He was ordered to pay £312.15 in compensation.

NICHOLAS WILLIAM PAYNE, 21, of Blaenau Gwent Road, Abertillery, was banned from driving for six months after he admitted driving without insurance on the A472 in Hafodyrynys on September 28, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LOUISE COBB, 32, of Llanover Street, Abercarn, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CARL PHILPOTT, 57, of Sannan Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 44 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A4049 in Pengam, Blackwood, on February 20.

He was ordered to pay £434 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM KENNETH SZALKOWSKI, 26, of Beech Tree View, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted causing criminal damage to property belonging to the Pobl Group on November 23, 2020.

He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £904.68 in compensation.

RYAN LAYMAN, 31, of Tair Heol, Penpedairheol, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £811 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAJJAD ALI, 45, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £417 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without care and attention on Malpas Road on August 25, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SWS MEDICS LTD, Langstone, Newport, were ordered to pay £1,190 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.