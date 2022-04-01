HOUSEHOLDS across Gwent are expected to feel the impact of the unprecedented rise in living costs from today, April 1.

The average household energy bill is expected to rise by almost £700 after Ofgem increased the spending cap – the amount providers can charge per unit – by 54 per cent.

What’s more, a further rise is also on the cards for October – which could push annual household bills past the £2,000 a year mark.

But price hikes aren’t just affecting household bills – the cost of fuel has rocketed in recent weeks with food prices also on the rise.

In what is a deeply worrying time for many, the Argus reached out to Gwent MPs to find out how concerned their constituents are and to get their thoughts.

Labour MP for Newport East Jessica Morden criticised the UK Government’s handling of the crisis.

“I know many constituents in Newport East will be very anxious as energy bills rise today,” Ms Morden said.

“Earlier this year I undertook a cost-of-living survey in the constituency and the findings were stark: 95 per cent of respondents had seen an increase in the cost of living; 76 per cent had cut back or made difficult choices to try and save money; and over 15 per cent had used food banks.

“The energy bill hike today will make matters worse, coming on top of already-inflated prices of food and fuel, a squeeze on wages, cuts to benefits, and the Chancellor's manifesto-breaking National Insurance hike. If any constituents need advice on support that might be available to them at this time, please do get in touch with my office.

"The UK government has totally failed to get to grips with the cost of living crisis. We saw this in the Chancellor's dismal Spring Statement last week, and their decision to vote down Labour's sensible proposal to cut energy bills through a windfall tax on eye-watering North Sea oil and gas profits.

"At a time when we need a government on the side of ordinary people, we have a prime minister and cabinet that are distracted and missing in action.”

Labour MP for Newport West Ruth Jones said: "In recent weeks, I’ve received letters, emails and calls from people across Newport West concerned about how they will pay their bills, feed their families, fill their tanks and heat their homes.

"The cost of living crisis is real and it’s hurting people across the community. This government has an excuse for everything apart from how we tackle this crisis. And that’s because it sits at the door of this Tory PM."

Conservative MP for Monmouth David Davies, on the other hand, defended the UK Government’s position.

“I fully recognise that rising energy bills are having a huge impact on people’s lives,” Mr Davies said.

“Energy prices were already rising as the world came out of the pandemic. The situation in Russia has made matters dramatically worse.

“The Government brought in a £200 loan and £150 council tax reduction for people in bands A-D. We have also raised the threshold for paying National Insurance and increased the living wage.

“However, I fully accept that people are facing problems.”

Labour MP for Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith was speaking to constituents today.

"People are very worried about their bills, especially given the cold snap we’re experiencing," he said.

"The Chancellor and the government have repeatedly ignored Labour’s calls to introduce a windfall tax on the profits of North Sea oil and gas producers to fund a package of support for people facing the energy price crisis.

"When I questioned the Chancellor about his approach he brushed it off, telling me that people considered the government to be one that is 'on their side'.

"This was just a few weeks before hitting people with the worst possible tax rise at the worst possible time, offering no help in his spring statement, piling on the pressure and leaving families and businesses to fend for themselves in the middle of this crisis.

"Labour has repeatedly pressed the Chancellor to think again, but this government has refused to change course."

Labour MP for Caerphilly Wayne David said: "I have been contacted by many constituents on this issue, with one explaining to me that their energy and gas bill will rise from £104 to £340. This is a 237% increase and is clearly enough to drastically alter someone’s life.

"Another constituent explained that she uses more energy as she cares for her husband, but is faced with an increase of £1000 from the price cap rise today.

“The Conservative Government is not doing anywhere near enough to support people with the soaring price increases we are seeing on energy costs and general inflation."

Labour MP for Torfaen Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “From the rise in energy costs to the impact of rising inflation and the hike in National Insurance Contributions, my constituents in Torfaen are feeling the pinch.

"The Chancellor’s announcements in the Spring Statement come nowhere near what is required. It’s time to impose a Windfall Tax on the excess profits of the North Sea oil and gas companies and support families up and down the country instead.”

Labour MP for Islwyn Chris Evans was approached for comment.