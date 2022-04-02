LONGER and summery nights promise quality time in the garden with family and friends - so why not show it some love?

If you've tried dusting off the outdoor table or your swing seat has seen better days, You Garden is here to help.

The online garden centre has a stunning range that will upgrade your lawn and get it ready for a summer of entertaining family and friends.

Here are our top picks of garden minibars, outdoor dining options and more to help you make the most of your garden in the better weather.

(left to right) Swing seat and BBQ servery. Credit: You Garden

Garden furniture to show your garden some love for summer

Garden Mini bars and BBQ stations

Garden Minibar

Garden Minibar. Credit: You Garden

If you enjoy a cold one in the sun or you're looking for some extra storage in your garden, we've got the station for you.

This versatile garden station can be adapted to make your own mini bar, potting storage or stylish storage unit.

It comes with a metal worktop which is zinc coated for rust resistance and easy cleaning as well as hooks for hanging items like bar towels.

It has been pressure treated against rot and comes with a natural timber finish

Add it to your basket for £259.99 via the You Garden website.

Barbecue Servery

Barbecue Servery. Credit: You Garden

Take your garden space to the next level with this handy garden unit that can be adapted to suit your needs.

It has a metal worktop, zinc coated for rust resistance as well as easy cleaning and it has also been pressure treated against rot.

It comes with hooks to hang utensils or tools and has a height-adjustable high-level shelf and two storage shelves.

Get grilling for £259.99 via the You Garden website.

Party Arbour

Party Arbour. Credit: You Garden

Transform your outdoor space with this Arbour Seat come Party Station in and be ready to entertain in seconds.

Just by lifting up the seat, you've got room for a BBQ and the side panels can be lifted up to create a table.

The Party Arbour is fire retardant treated and pressure treated to protect against rot.

It has a natural timber finish but can be painted or stained as you wish.

It is easy to put together with two people and comes with comprehensive instructions and all of its fittings included.

Bring it home for £59.99 via the You Garden website.

Garden Swing Seats

Miami Swing 2 Seater

Miami Swing 2 Seater. Credit: You Garden

Swing to your heart's content on this stylish Miami 2 Seater Swing.

The swing seat comes complete with a wooden canopy that can fit two people, keeping them sheltered from the classic British weather.

It is FSC certified timber with a 10-year guarantee against rot.

You need to put it together yourself with a minimum of two people.

Make it yours for £499.99 via the You Garden website.

Santorini Swing Seat

Santorini Swing Seat. Credit: You Garden

Unwind in style on this comfy Santorini Swing Seat and enjoy the sunny and warmer nights that summer brings.

The Ergonomic seat has space for two and features gorgeous diamond trellis panels and new shape canopy.

It has also been pressured treated and designed with comfort in mind.

Swing away for £589.99 via the You Garden website.

Miami 3 Seater Swing Seat with Cushion

Miami 3 Seater Swing Seat with Cushion. Credit: You Garden

The Miami 3 Seater Swing will make a perfect focal point in your garden for your family to relax.

It features a comfortable seat pad in a complimentary stone colour and the ergonomically designed swing seat also has a convenient wooden canopy,

Fitting up to three adults, the seater swing has been constructed from pressure treated, FSC Certified timber for a 10-year guarantee against rot.

Upgrade your garden for £649.99 via the You Garden website.

Garden Benches and Arbours

The 'Emily' Bench

The 'Emily' Bench. Credit: You Garden

Your garden is meant to be enjoyed and with this 'Emily' bench, you've got a new way to soak in the summer sun.

The elegantly designed bench is available in two sizes and is ideal for adding some extra seating to your family BBQs or gatherings.

It is very durable and long-lasting since it is made from pressure treated, FSC Certified timber for a 10-year guarantee against rot.

Unwind on this bench for £279.99 via the You Garden website.

Rustic Seat

Rustic Seat. Credit: You Garden

Add a little character with this striking rustic designed seat which can be sitting on your lawn in just two weeks.

The bench has an attractive criss-cross pattern and natural timber finish, making it the perfect addition to your garden this summer.

It is pressure treated to protect against rot but it can also be painted or stained should you want.

You need to put it together yourself but it comes with comprehensive instructions and all of its fittings included.

Lounge about on this rustic seat for £259.99 via the You Garden website.

Brighton Corner Arbour

Brighton Corner Arbour. Credit: You Garden

Upgrade your summer entertaining and be the envy of all your friends and nosey neighbours with this Brighton Corner Arbour.

The corner Arbour features a fixed corner table, plus two seats and has closed rear and side panels.

It has pressure treated and FSC® Certified wood and comes with a 10-year guarantee against rot making it a great investment that you can enjoy year after year.

Show your garden some love with this Arbour for £899.99 via the You Garden website.

Outdoor Dining tables

Raffles Bistro Set with Cushions - Natural

Raffles Bistro Set with Cushions - Natural. Credit: You Garden

If you've got limited outdoor space or you want to enjoy your garden just the two of you, this bistro set might be just the thing.

The comfy set can be used on a patio, balcony or lawn and has been hand-oiled in a natural finish.

The cushion covers are made out of polyester and are removable for washing and the set is crafted out of resilient solid Acacia.

Bring home this bistro set for £169.99 via the You Garden website.

Plumley Set Grey Cushions

Plumley Set Grey Cushions. Credit: You Garden

Complete your summer garden with this beautiful 7 piece set with room for the whole family.

It has lovely shaped table corners and comes with two armchairs, four side chairs and six grey seat cushions included.

The table and chairs fold for easy storage and you can assemble them sooner than you think with delivery within 7 working days.

Spend your summer on this 7 piece set for £499.99 via the You Garden website.

Philippa Table & Bench Set

Philippa Table & Bench Set. Credit: You Garden

Host the ultimate garden party thanks to the Philippa Table and Benches and make it a summer to remember.

The furniture set includes two 5-foot benches and two 2-foot chairs which makes it ideal for bringing round all your family and friends.

It is easy to put together and comes with all the fixings you need and full instructions for you to follow.

Take your garden to the next level for £799.99 via the You Garden website.