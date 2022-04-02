THE Grand National is one of biggest races in the horse racing calendar, with the whole world enticed to watch the memorable race.

And after two years of the public not being able to attend the coveted races, the gates for Aintree are finally being opened to welcome everyone back.

This year the Grand National meeting takes place from Thursday, April 7 to Saturday, April 9 and you can still get tickets.

To save you a job we've broken down all the days, ticket prices, and how you can get your hands on tickets.

How to get tickets to the Grand National 2022

Opening Day tickets

The opening day welcomes everyone and celebrates the NHS staff across the region.

It has seven races throughout the day, a choir, and the Goff's horse sale that the public is welcome to.

Tickets start at £30 and can rise to £80 depending on where you choose to be seated.

These tickets give you the option of three enclosures and the option to buy food and drink on site.

You can also get Hospitality tickets that allow you to enjoy the races in luxury and start at £185 rising to £495.

Get tickets to the Grand National Opening Day here.

Ladies Day tickets

Known not just for the action but also for the unforgettable fashion and entertainment, with big hats and high heels, you'll need to dress to impress at Aintree for Ladies' Day.

If you fancy going to Ladies' Day then you can get tickets that start at £53 for the festival zone and can rise to £77 depending on seating choice.

Or perhaps you'd prefer to opt for the Hospitality ticket which starts at £249 and can rise to £765.

Get tickets to Ladies Day here.

Grand National Day Tickets

Unfortunately, tickets for the day of the Grand National have sold out.

However there are Hospitality options that start at £649 and can rise to £1015 per person if you want to make a luxury day of it.

Get tickets to the Grand National Day here.