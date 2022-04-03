EASTER Holidays can be stressful - especially when you have young kids - but Vrbo is here to save the day with these family-friendly property picks.

Whether it's your first getaway with your little one or you're on the hunt for a bargain break, look no further than these stunning holiday homes that the global family holiday rental expert has pulled together for you.

According to a survey by Atomik Research, 35 per cent of parents say that the most convenient type of holiday accommodation to bring their babies and toddlers would be a holiday rental.

This is followed by 27 per cent choosing a hotel and 15 per cent choosing a holiday resort so they can socialise with other people.

Three family friendly properties you can stay at this Easter. Credit: Vrbo

Childcare expert and celebrity ‘nanny’, Shada Lambert aka “Nanny Sharz” said: “Parents with young children can feel as though they are on duty 24 hours a day, which can be a hefty burden on holiday when they’re trying to relax too!

Nanny Sharz added: "Arranging to go away with other adults for support, from family members to nannies can be a great way to share the responsibilities and help the holiday feel like a restful break for everyone!”

With this in mind, the holiday rental company has brought together some of their top properties in some of the most sought after destinations at the moment.

Get your passports ready, here are five family-friendly properties you can jet off to this Easter.

Family-friendly properties to stay at this Easter from Vrbo

Spain

Holiday house in Viranos in Valencia. Credit: Vrbo

Soak up some sun this Spring with an unforgettable trip to Viranos in Valencia.

The stunning property has no shortage of features to keep the whole family entertained including an outdoor saltwater pool.

Plus, you can enjoy the peaceful private terrace and watch the sunset once the kids have gone down!

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Special features: Private saltwater pool, dining area, pet friendly, air conditioning and oil central underfloor heating.

Average cost per night: £144

Greece

Villa Savvina in Corfu. Credit: Vrbo

If you've been dreaming of a Greecian getaway, look no further than this child-friendly villa in Corfu.

Villa Savvina looks out onto breathtaking panoramic views of Corfu town and is just a short distance to the beach and Yacht Marina.

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 4

Special features: Outdoor playground, trampoline, swimming pool, gym area and tree house

Average cost per night: £294

France

Géradmer chalet. Credit: Vrbo

Make your French fantasy come true by jetting off to Géradmer this Easter.

The luxurious chalet is built on three levels and has panoramic views of Lake Gérardmer and no shortage of fantastic facilities to help you and the family unwind.

Sleeps: 10

Bedrooms: 7

Bathrooms:4

Special features: Private heated indoor pool, integrated jacuzzi, 5-car private parking, games room, baby equipment (high chair, travel cot)

Average cost per night: £415

United States

North Carolina cabin. Credit: Vrbo

If you're thinking of venturing across the Atlantic this Easter holiday, a stay at this gorgeous cabin in North Carolina might just be what you've been looking for.

The gem of a property comes fully kitted out with a fully stocked kitchen, sunroom, stunning mountain views and a few furry friends to keep you company at its own private petting zoo!

Sleeps: 6

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Special features: Hot tub, pet friendly, private petting zoo, firepit, waterfall, hammock and rocking chairs

Average cost per night: $332 / £253

Croatia

Waterfront villa in Croatia. Credit: Vrbo

Discover the delights of Dubrovnik or do nothing but lounge about this historic villa in Croatia this Easter - it's completely up to you!

The waterfront villa blends historic features with modern convenience, making it the perfect holiday hub for you and the family.

Sleeps: 8

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 5

Special features: Heated outdoor swimming pool with a counter-current swimming feature for massages, fruit trees and edible garden, outdoor ping pong table, air conditioning and Smart TVs in every room. Speed boat trips, restaurant reservations and vaccinated private tour guides can be arranged through the property.

Average cost per night: £586

