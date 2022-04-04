A NUMBER of Gwent Police staff are still working for the force after being accused of domestic abuse.

Data obtained in an investigation by The Bureau of Investigative Journalism (TBIJ) and ITV showed that 1,319 officers and staff across the UK were were reported for domestic abuse between January 2018 and September 2021.

In Gwent Police, 12 people were reported - with nine still working for the force at the end of last year.

However, five of these cases are still being investigated.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain, Gwent Police’s head of crime, said: "Any reported allegation of domestic abuse and violence by one of our officers or staff members is investigated thoroughly by a specialist team.

"We will always take action against those individuals when we have the supporting evidence to act accordingly. We will not tolerate this type of behaviour.

"Supporting survivors of domestic abuse and violence and bringing those responsible for those offences before the courts are among our main priorities at Gwent Police.

"We understand that it can be incredibly difficult for victims of domestic abuse and violence to take the first step and come forward to report these offences or seek support.

"We would encourage anyone – both those living in our communities or colleagues within the organisation – to speak out and report either to us, via a confidential reporting line or one of our partner agencies

"Initiatives are in place to provide safeguarding to victims and any of their other family members who may also require this support."

Gwent Police does support campaigns to raise awareness of domestic abuse and violence, such as Call Out Only and Live Fear Free.

In January, 90 per cent of domestic abuse offences in Gwent resulted in an conviction, while the average for Wales was 84.7 per cent.

For all of the UK, the conviction rate for domestic abuse offences in January was 77.5 per cent.

Of the 1,319 officers and staff reported across the UK, 1,080 were still working at police forces.

Only 36 were dismissed, 45 reports led to convictions and 203 officers or staff either resigned, retired or left for other reasons.

Disciplinary actions, which can include written warnings or suspension, were taken against 120 officers and staff.

Ruth Davison, the CEO of Refuge, said: "I can’t overstate how serious this is. Domestic abuse is fundamentally about power and control, the abuse of power.

"And police officers do have power — they’re supposed to use that for our benefit to uphold the law and to keep us safe."