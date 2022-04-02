THESE two guinea pigs - Comet and Blizten - are looking for a new home.
They are currently being care for by All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary near Cwmbran.
They are both males and were born in 2017.
The sanctuary said: "Comet and Blizten came into us in December 2021. They are both friendly guinea pigs but will require handling in order for them to bond with their new owner.
"Comet will come up to you for food and greens where as Blitzen (black), is a little more nervous."
For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/
