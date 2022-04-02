THERE'S less than a week to go before the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards 2021/22, held in association with Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Cardiff Met feels passionately that higher education should be accessible to all, including those members of our community who, for whatever reason, may have previously felt university wasn’t for them.

In doing so, it fully supports the Argus’ drive to turn the spotlight on the establishments and individuals making a real difference to the children, young people and mature students in our communities, and those initiatives encouraging a love of learning.

As the Times Higher Education UK and Ireland University of the Year 2021, and enjoying an enviable city location, Cardiff Metropolitan University welcomes over 16,000 students from more than 140 countries worldwide.

Its over-arching purpose is to deliver high quality, high impact education, research and innovation in partnership with our students and industry. “You could say that our USP is our size – we’re small enough to be friendly and supportive, yet big enough to compete with the best in terms of the breadth of our courses, our world-class research and innovation and growing number of accolades and league table results,” says a spokesman.

“We’re a close-knit community where our students are more than just a number. With small class sizes and supportive, inspiring tutors, Cardiff Met offers the personal touch.

“Our Widening Access team is committed to attracting applicants to our courses from the most under-represented groups and low participation communities, compared to the UK as a whole. Our ethos is that a university education should be available to everyone.”

Cintec™ International Ltd, sponsor of the New Teacher of the Year Award, has been a leader in innovative thinking in engineering research and development since 1984.

The company, based at Gold Tops in Newport, specialises in structural reinforcement systems and masonry anchors for the preservation of historical restorations and other masonry structures. In addition, Cintec has invented unique products such as Waterwall, which provides rapid blast protection against improvised explosive devices, including the effects of dirty bombs. Fire and emergency services have also benefited from its expertise.

Cintec is currently working in partnership with Cardiff University and University College of London on a project that will lead to future work in Cairo and across the Middle East.

It’s carrying out coastal protection work near Porthcawl and restoring a long retaining wall in Abersychan, using a combination of masonry and ground anchors.

Managing director Peter James says Cintec™ International Ltd is delighted to be involved with the South Wales Argus Schools & Education Awards.

“After the exemplary work of out teachers in South Wales this year, we are thrilled to be able to show our thanks and help celebrate the achievements of these deserving professionals,” he said.