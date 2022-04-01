A BURGER business which launched six months ago has opened its first restaurant.

Sharkbite Burgers was launched by couple Mark ‘Sharkey’ Williams and Natasha Spencer-George in September 2021 – with the business originally operating from their Cwmbran home.

Originally offering food for collection, Sharkbite Burgers has proven popular and recently opened its first restaurant, at the Grange industrial estate in Cwmbran.

Crowds flocked to Sharkbite Burgers for the grand opening on March 26, with a total of 96 orders on the big day and DJ Todd Elliott performing.

Check out this video, created by Fleur de Lys Films, of the grand opening:

“We were blown away, but managed comfortably,” said Mr Williams.

“Everyone absolutely loved what we have done with the place – several customers were stunned.

“We received tons of messages, as we often do, saying we had the best burgers they have ever tried.

"Some compared us to Five Guys and said we are better.”

Along with celebrating the first restaurant opening, the grand opening celebrated local businesses, with celebratory cocktails provided by Shaken Up Cocktails.

Mr Williams and Ms Spencer-George have applied for a license to sell alcohol in the premises, hoping to make them a permanent fixture on the menu.

The big day also included cake, from Orla’s Cake Boutique, and balloons, from Bloomery Boutique, with the restaurant owners hoping to work with and support local businesses.

Some guests were also treated to goodie bags, with treats and discounts from 15 independent businesses.

The Cwmbran couple are amazed by how the venture has "blown up" in six months - across Sharkbite Burgers' social media platforms the business has more than 14,000 followers.

They plan to keep customers "engaged and wanting more" by bringing out new burgers each month.

The opening times for Sharkbite Burgers, at the time of publication, are:

Fridays: 6pm-8pm

Saturdays: 2pm-8pm

Sundays: 2pm-5pm

Although the restaurant will accept walk-ins (subject to availability of seating) people are advised to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

People can book a table online, with a £7.50 deposit which will come off the bill, or pre-order food for collection.

Find out more, book a table, or pre-order food for collection online at www.sharkbiteburgers.com