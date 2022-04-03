MORRISONS has some special offers and top products available with a tasty Easter Sunday lunch in mind.
If you’re thinking of tucking into a roast on Sunday, April 17, look no further.
Customers can find deals on lamb and fish for £10 and under, while vegetables are available from just 99p.
Morrisons has also rounded up a selection of its wines including a Rioja which is perfect for matching with lamb.
There is also a dessert wine for when it’s time to tuck into chocolate or pudding.
Easter Sunday lunch deals at Morrisons
Here’s a roundup of some of the items (and prices) you can buy in-store to make your Sunday lunch extra special this Easter.
All wines featured in the roundup are 75cl bottles except The Best Botrytis Semillon which is a 375ml bottle.
- Whole Lamb Leg - £5.99/kg
- Cod Fillet - £10/kg
- Carrots (1kg) – 19p
- The Best White Potatoes (2kg) – 99p
- The Best English Sparkling Brut Vintage 2010 - £25
- The Best Prosecco Rosé - £8.49
- The Best Pouilly-Fumé - £13
- The Best Cotes de Provence Rosé - £9.25
- The Best Marques de los Rios Gran Reserva - £12
- The Best Botrytis Semillon - £7.25
The Easter Sunday lunch deals are available in-store at Morrisons.
Morrisons branches in Gwent:
- Abergavenny: Park Road
- Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
- Caerphilly: Castle Court
- Cwmbran: Grange Road
- Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
- Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
- Newport: Orb Drive
