MORRISONS has some special offers and top products available with a tasty Easter Sunday lunch in mind.

If you’re thinking of tucking into a roast on Sunday, April 17, look no further.

Customers can find deals on lamb and fish for £10 and under, while vegetables are available from just 99p.

Morrisons has also rounded up a selection of its wines including a Rioja which is perfect for matching with lamb. 

There is also a dessert wine for when it’s time to tuck into chocolate or pudding.

South Wales Argus: Whole Lamb Leg (Morrisons)Whole Lamb Leg (Morrisons)

Easter Sunday lunch deals at Morrisons

Here’s a roundup of some of the items (and prices) you can buy in-store to make your Sunday lunch extra special this Easter.

All wines featured in the roundup are 75cl bottles except The Best Botrytis Semillon which is a 375ml bottle.

South Wales Argus: Cod Fillet (Morrisons)Cod Fillet (Morrisons)

  • Whole Lamb Leg - £5.99/kg
  • Cod Fillet - £10/kg
  • Carrots (1kg) – 19p
  • The Best White Potatoes (2kg) – 99p
  • The Best English Sparkling Brut Vintage 2010 - £25
  • The Best Prosecco Rosé - £8.49
  • The Best Pouilly-Fumé - £13
  • The Best Cotes de Provence Rosé - £9.25
  • The Best Marques de los Rios Gran Reserva - £12
  • The Best Botrytis Semillon - £7.25

The Easter Sunday lunch deals are available in-store at Morrisons.

Morrisons branches in Gwent:

  • Abergavenny: Park Road
  • Bargoed: Bargoed Gateway
  • Caerphilly: Castle Court
  • Cwmbran: Grange Road
  • Ebbw Vale: Beaufort Road
  • Newport: Azelea Road, Rogerstone
  • Newport: Orb Drive