TODAY, April 2, marks 40 years since the Falklands War.

We asked readers to share their memories of the time with us.

Here is what they said:

Wayne Gibbon: My brother Andrew joined the Welsh Guards when he was 16, and was 20 when the conflict with Argentina started on April 2, 1982, which happened to be our parent’s 22nd wedding anniversary.

I was 17 and working with my dad on a building site in Little Mill, near Usk. That winter of 1982 was the coldest ever.

When the Falklands conflict started I didn’t think too much about it, but soon realised that my only brother was about to go to war.

They were taken to the Falklands on the QE2 and he got sunburnt when they stopped off at the Ascension Island, half way down.

This is as far as I have got with my brother. He has never talked to me about what happened when they got to the Falklands but I do know that the Sir Galahad was bombed in Bluff Cove and 32 of his fellow Welsh Guards were killed.

He did bring home the bright yellow wet suit he was wearing at the time, it was melted all up the back, from the fire that ensued.

I have a photo of his welcome home party on the village green at Llanfoist, taken by former Argus photographer Jenny Barnes. The whole of the village came out to welcome him home.

Andrew Gibbon and his parents at his welcome home party in Llanfoist after the Falklands War

I was not in the photo because I was not very well by then, deeply affected mentally by the Falklands War. In the photo with Andrew is our Mum and Dad, Maurice and Pat.

Michael Jordan: I was on Salisbury Plain waiting for call up that never came.

Glyn Griffiths: I was working on the QE2 with my good friend Colin Austin.

Glynn Griffiths and his friend Colin Austin taking time out on the QE2 as it travelled south to the Falklands carrying 3,000 troops

The QE2 was sailing to the South Atlantic carrying 3,000 troops (including 1,000 Welsh Guards) for the Falklands war in 1982.

We got to South Georgia and the troops disembarked. We then picked up the wounded and survivors from the Royal Navy ships which had been sunk. Then it was full steam ahead north to bring those boys back home to Southampton.

Far too many memorable sights and experiences to list here.

Stewart Brend: I lived in Plymouth at the time.

I saw the Atlantic Conveyor being loaded in Devonport Dockyard, with 11 Chinook helicopters, being supervised by the captain on the bridge.

Both he, the ship and the helicopters went down in those cold waters.

Helen Morgan: My dad co-ordinated the shipping of the steel that was used to build the flight deck on the Canberra as she was sailing to the Falklands.

Yvonne Burrows: My brother Kevin Edwards was one of the Welsh guardsmen who was on board HMS Galahad when it was hit in 1982.

He lost a lot of his friends.

I remember the day we were watching the news we were terrified he had been killed.

We waited for any news then we had a telegram to say he was safe and well.

It was heartbreaking.

File photo dated 08/06/1982 of RFA Sir Galahad ablaze after an Argentine air raid at Bluff Cove near Fitzroy settlement on East Falkland

Maria Bernadette Nicholls: I can remember watching news with tears running down my face.

Only 16 at the time those pictures still haunt me. Sad times.

Judith Hermanis: My husband's brother was on the Galahad when it was bombed.

Wayne Marshall: Lost a couple of mates down South.

I was in the RN at the time but didn't go down.

David Mitchell: I cried when I heard the guards singing after Galahad sank.