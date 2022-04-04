A CWMBRAN man has been found guilty of breaching a restraining order.
Christopher Darren Cummings, 37, was found to be in breach of the restraining order on October 10 last year on Crickhowell Road in Cardiff.
The order had been imposed at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on April 13 last year.
Cummings, of Waun Road in Cwmbran, pleaded not guilty, but was found guilty following a summary trial at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Monday, March 7.
He was fined £75, and ordered to pay £620 in costs and a £34 surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.