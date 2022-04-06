SIX Torfaen residents have had their court cases heard outside of the Gwent region recently.

Offences included speeding, stopping a vehicle on a zebra crossing and driving through a red traffic light.

These cases were heard in Swansea, Bath, Cardiff.

MARTIN JOHN GILHEANEY, 32, of The Stables in Lower Race, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure and he had six points added to his driving licence at Swansea Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 17.

OLUWATAYO FATERU, 40, of James Prosser Way in Llantarnam, must pay almost £350

Fateru was found to have stopped or partly stopped on a zebra crossing on Milton Road in Weston-Super-Mare on July 10, 2021.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure at Bath Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 17.

Fateru was fined £220, ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and was handed three penalty points.

SANDRA TWINEM, 57, of Plas Cwrt in Oakfield, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure and Twinem was handed six penalty points at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.

TAYLOR DAVIES, 19, of Stryd Camlas in Pontrhydyrun, Cwmbran, admitted driving through a red light in Cardiff.

Davies was caught skipping the red traffic lights on Newport Road at the junction with Rover Way on August 21 last year.

Davies was fined £80 and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge when the case was heard at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Thursday, March 10 - and was also handed three penalty points.

CIARAN PRICE, 29, of Long Hollow in Northville, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

The offence was proved using the single justice procedure and Price was slapped with a six point penalty at Bath Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, March 16.

DANIEL JOHN SULLIVAN, 38, of Church Road in Pontnewydd, admitted speeding in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Sullivan was caught doing 51mph in the 40mph zone on the A4119, at Pontyclun – at the junction with School Road – on September 3 last year.

He was fined £133 at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 15.

He must also pay £90 in costs and a £34 surcharge, and had three points added to his licence.