A PAEDOPHILE has been jailed after he was found guilty by a jury of sexually abusing a young girl.
Donald Gordon, 62, of High Street, Blaina, was convicted of five counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13.
The offences took place in Cwmbran between 2011 and 2016.
Gordon had denied the charges against him.
At Cardiff Crown Court, the defendant was jailed for five years by Judge Christopher Vosper QC.
The sentence was made up of three years in custody and two years on extended licence.
Gordon will have to register as a sex offender for the next five years.
He was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order until 2027.
