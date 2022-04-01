SOPHISTICATED fraudsters have scammed £170,000 from people in the Dyfed Powys Police area using a new technique.

Criminals are using a two-step approach that starts with a text message, usually claiming to be DPD, Royal Mail or Covid-19 related. Regardless of what people do with this text, they will receive a phone call a few days later from someone claiming to be their bank, informing them that a recent text has compromised their account.

The fraudsters then attempt to convince people that the text they received a few days ago has caused suspicious activity on their bank account. They claim that the account is no longer safe and that their money needs to be moved in to a ‘safe’ account. This ‘safe’ account belongs to the criminals and once transferred, the money is gone.

Several residents in the Dyfed-Powys Police area have fallen victim to the con, with more than £170,000 lost so far.

DC Gareth Jordan, from Dyfed-Powys’ Economic Crime Team, said: ‘They are using the fraudulent text messages that we have unfortunately become accustomed to and adding an extra step, which appears to be a totally separate interaction. This extra layer disarms you and potentially puts every member of the public at risk, not just those considered vulnerable or less aware of fraud.

"It’s important that everyone in our communities becomes aware of this method. This could target anyone in our force area and across the country. It is crucial that people spread the word about this type of fraud and continue to remain as safe as possible."

To ensure that people remain as safe as possible, remember the following:

Remain alert.

If in doubt, put the phone down.

Once you hang up, leave the phone for 2 minutes. The line could still be open.

Phone your bank using the number on the back of your debit/credit card.

Remember – Your bank will never phone you and ask you to transfer money.

Anyone with information surrounding fraudulent activity is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online here, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.