POLICE are seeking information after nesting birds were shot at with an air rifle in a Powys town.
Dyfed Powys Police's rural crime team has raised concerns after the incident in Sennybridge near Brecon last month.
Ina post on Twitter, the team said: "Police are appealing for information in relation to an incident in the area of Sennybridge.
"Unknown persons have been using an air rifle to shoot nesting birds.
"If you have information please contact 101 or https://orlo.uk/0kTZ8 quote ref number 228 of March 4."
All wild birds are protected in the law.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the County Times.
