WORKS to a bridge which crossed the River Wye on the Herefordshire border have hit delays, a councillor has said.
Hay Bridge, which spans the river near the Herefordshire-Powys border, has been worked on since October, but Gareth Ratcliffe, who represented the town until the council broke up for the forthcoming election, has been given an update.
Mr Ratcliffe, a member of the Welsh Liberal Democrats, said last year that some of the parapet railings were in poor condition, with safety fencing going up along the bridge – one of the main routes into the town – in August.
Now, he has said he has been in touch with Powys County Council who said some work still hasn't been completed "due to the site staff having Covid and material works".
That led to delays, and touch up painting, concrete repairs to the parapet upstand, parapet and concrete upstand cleaning and bollard refurbishment still need to be done.
These works will now be completed as soon as possible in early April, Powys County Council told Mr Ratcliffe.
The council apologised for the delay.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the Hereford Times.
