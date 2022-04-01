A MAN was warned he could be facing years in jail after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl.

David King, 60, of Lord Street, Penarth, was convicted of sexual assault by penetration following a trial.

The offence took place in 2004.

The judge, Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas, told King his offending was so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence could be passed.

Cardiff Crown Court was told the sentencing range he faces is between five and 13 years in prison.

King was remanded in custody and the case adjourned to April 22.

The defendant was represented by Andrew Kendall and the prosecution by Ian Wright.