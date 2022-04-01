CARDIFF and Vale University Health Board has said some of its sites are under extreme pressure and are urging people to only visit if it is absolutely necessary.

CVUHB issued a statement saying University Hospital of Wales and University Hospital Llandough sites are operating at Escalation Level four.

This means that the sites are under significant pressure.

University Hospital of Wales (UHW) in Cardiff is particularly stretched, with the emergency unit being extremely busy.

CVUHB said in its statement that people should only visit the emergency unit at UHW if they have experienced a significant injury or have a life-threatening illness.

People who believe they fulfill this criteria are being asked to call NHS 111 before arriving so that they can be assessed and have an appointment booked if necessary.

This also applies to those wanting to be seen at the minor injuries unit.

People who have loved ones in hospital that are well enough to be discharged are asked to help said loved ones with their dischargement to free up bed space.

It is possible to check what service you need by calling NHS 111 or by visiting the CVUHB website here.

READ MORE:

CVUHB statement in full:

"We are experiencing significant pressure across our Health System, with our University Hospital of Wales and University Hospital Llandough sites operating at Escalation Level 4, denoting extreme pressure.

"Our Emergency Unit at UHW is extremely busy and we would urge you to only attend the department where absolutely necessary - if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury.

"We ask that you consider all of the options for accessing healthcare.

"If you are unwell and think you need to be seen urgently in either our Emergency Unit or Minor Injuries Unit, please phone first by calling NHS 111. They will assess you and book you an appointment if necessary.

"If you are unwell and unsure what to do, you can visit the online symptom checker or call NHS 111 for advice. Our Primary Choice webpages also highlight the range of services available through Primary Care providers such as GP practices and community pharmacists.

"We are also asking those with loved ones who are in hospital and are well enough to be discharged to support their discharge home. This is best for your loved ones and it will also help free up beds for those most in need.

"Please help us to deliver services safely by only using our services as absolutely necessary, and sharing this information with friends and family, thank you."