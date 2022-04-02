AN ELECTRO and alternative club night is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month.
‘Port Electro – a regular club night designed to offer a fun night out while raising money for charities – will be hosted at the Stow Hill Rooms, which is upstairs in The Pen & Wig on Stow Hill.
The fun will be from 7.30pm to 1am on Friday, April 8, with money raised going to British Heart Foundation.
Tickets, available at the door, are £4.
The evening will also celebrate five years since ‘Port Electro first launched, becoming a monthly event before the Covid pandemic, and lockdown, put this on hold.
‘Port Electro returned to Newport in October 2021 with a Gary Numan tribute and spooktacular night.
Alyson Waite and Ian Bode created ‘Port Electro in 2017 hoping to introduce an indie/electro night to Newport, with tracks from the 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond.
Now, half a decade since it first launched, the event has raised money for numerous good causes, including: British Heart Foundation, Family Contact, Anthony Nolan, and Llamau.
The planned ‘Port Electro nights for 2022 will be on:
- Friday, June 26;
- Saturday, September 10;
- Saturday, October 29;
- Saturday, December 10.
Find and follow ‘Port Electro on Facebook @portelectro
