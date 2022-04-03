IT IS almost 20 years since the remains of the Newport Ship - which dates back to the 15th century - were found during building work on the Riverfront Theatre.

The wooden structure was carefully excavated and has been the focus of painstaking conservation work in the years since.

As we approach the 20th anniversary of its discovery in June, that work continues, with experts from Mary Rose Archaeological Services restoring the ship’s timbers.

To date, more than 90 per cent of the ship’s timbers have been restored and returned to Newport.

Once the remaining timbers have passed through the conservation stage later this year, the Friends of Newport Ship organisation will start working on the next stage of the project – the complex reassembly of the ship.

To mark the anniversary, the project team and FONS are planning a reenactment event at the ship centre, with tours and family activities.

There will also be a public talk on the history of the ship, hosted at the Lysaght Institute by project curator Dr Toby Jones on Thursday, May 12, at 7pm.

Work to remove the Newport Ship from the banks of the River Usk in 2002

How Newport would have looked when the medieval ship was on the seas. Picture: Newport Museums and Heritage Service

Excavation of the ship, November 2002. Picture: Newport Museums and Heritage Service

Restoration work on the medieval ship in Newport. Picture: Chris Tinsley

The discovery and excavation of the medieval ship in Newport in 2002

Dr Francisco Alves shows replica parts of the ship

